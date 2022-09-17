La Crosse's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
