Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.