Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.