This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Monday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is fore…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 deg…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…