Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Monday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph.