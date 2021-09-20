La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
