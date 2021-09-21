For the drive home in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
