La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
