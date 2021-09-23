La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
