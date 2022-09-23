This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
