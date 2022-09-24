 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

