Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

