This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
