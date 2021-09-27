 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

