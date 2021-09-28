Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.