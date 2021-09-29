For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse folks will see warm temperat…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a plea…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 1…