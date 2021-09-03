This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
