This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
