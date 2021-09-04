Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
