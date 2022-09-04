Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
