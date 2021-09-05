For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
