La Crosse's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
