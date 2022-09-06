Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.