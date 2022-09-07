This evening in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
