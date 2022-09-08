This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
