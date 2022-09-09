This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
