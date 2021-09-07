Softball-size hail falls near Appleton as storms pound Wisconsin (copy)

Softball-size hail fell just outside Appleton as severe thunderstorms pounded Wisconsin on Tuesday morning.

Russ Smith told the State Journal he was working at a construction site a couple of miles off of Appleton’s north side when hail the size of a softball and baseball fell for a “solid two minutes.”

“It was amazing watching it fall from the sky,” Smith said. “Words can’t describe what it looked like.”

Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties, the Associated Press reported. The line of fierce storms brought large hail, heavy rain and wind to eastern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, and heavy rain, wind and smaller hail to south-central Wisconsin.

In Door County, trees and power lines were knocked down and Highway 42 was closed between county Highway A and Gibraltar Road because a live wire was arcing on the roadway.

The National Weather Service issued numerous storm warnings Tuesday, with Dane County among the counties under warnings late Tuesday morning.

Pea-size hail fell at Ten Pin Alley in Fitchburg as storms moved through dumping heavy rain on Dane County.

The Associated Press