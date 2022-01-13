Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast

Southern Wisconsin will mostly dodge a big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota and Iowa on Friday on its way to delivering rare snow to the southern U.S. and potentially becoming a bomb cyclone as it moves up the East Coast, according to forecasters.

Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow from the “Saskatchewan screamer” storm, while far western Wisconsin could see a couple of inches, the National Weather Service said.

In Iowa, the heaviest snow is expected to fall west of a Cedar Rapids to Burlington to Carthage, Illinois line, with a winter storm watch in effect for parts of east-central and southeast Iowa as well as far northeast Missouri and Hancock County in Illinois.

The Waterloo, Iowa area could see 5 to 10 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible.

Dubuque, in contrast, could see just a couple of inches, and La Crosse under 2 inches, with totals dropping off to less than an inch moving east to the Madison area.

AccuWeather said the difference between disruptive snowfall and a nuisance coating could be determined by a storm track shift of 50 miles or less.

The storm will be what meteorologists refer to as a "Saskatchewan screamer" rather than an Alberta clipper, because it will dive nearly due south from the Saskatchewan province of Canada instead of the more traditional starting point in Alberta, Canada, AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz explained.

Winter storm watches that are likely to be expanded have been issued from late Thursday night through Friday for northeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa due to the predicted heavy snowfall.

"There will be a band of heavy snow that generally extends from the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota southward to at least much of Missouri and maybe the Ozarks in Arkansas, if the storm can get far enough south before it begins to turn eastward," Benz said.

The storm is expected to hit Atlanta with the city’s first measurable snow in nearly 1,500 days before turning up the East Coast.

AccuWeather said the storm will trigger heavy snow, ice and rain throughout the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and New England as atmospheric conditions, including the position of the jet stream and different pieces of energy, will come together in such a way that it is likely to strengthen rapidly as it moves along. It could intensify quickly enough to become what meteorologists refer to as a bomb cyclone, which could enhance impacts as it pounds the Northeast.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 34 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 15, Friday’s forecaster features a 20% chance for snow showers after noon, cloudy skies, a high near 24 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

There’s a continued 20% chance of snow overnight Friday into Saturday as the low falls to around 13, while Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 20 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service predicts quiet weather into the middle of next week, with just a 20% chance for snow before midnight Sunday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 23, 27, 30 and 22, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 6, 15, 14 and 15.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow possible later in the day Friday into the night far west/southwest of Madison, totaling an inch or less; flurries possible later in the day Sunday; spotty, light snow possible Sunday night; and light snow possible later in the day into the night on Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 34, 23, 20, 25, 28, 30 and 18, and overnight lows around 14, 13, 6, 17, 14 and 12.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 42 at 3:10 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 12, set in 1871.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 27 at 9:36 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 52 degrees above the record low of 25 below for Jan. 12, set in 1912.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.07 inches, 0.48 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.76 inches, 0.42 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 12is 1.07 inches, set in 1960.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 1.9 inches, 2.8 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.4 inches, 8.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9 inches, 11.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 12 is 11.7 inches, set in 1966.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

