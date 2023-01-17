Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where

A big storm system will dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday, with a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, and more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.

While far southeastern Wisconsin is currently favored to see mostly rain, all snow is favored north and west of Madison, with high chances of at least 4 inches and medium chances of 6 inches or more, the National Weather Service said.

In between, including the Madison area, there will be a mix of rain and snow, and occasional freezing rain and freezing drizzle, is expected. That area will see a sharp gradient in snow totals, but exactly where is uncertain, the Weather Service said.

The storm will begin Wednesday night and extend into Thursday, with the heaviest snow falling from late Wednesday into early Thursday at rates of an inch per hour or more at times Wednesday night.

“This will be a very wet, dense snow as temperatures will be near freezing,” said Andy Boxell, National Weather Service lead forecaster.

A swath of counties in west-central and south-central Wisconsin is under a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. It includes Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Iowa counties.

Possible snow totals include 2 to 5 inches for Madison, 5 to 10 inches for La Crosse, 4 to 7 inches for Chippewa Falls, and a wintry mix with less than an inch for Racine, the Weather Service said.

Totals taper off in far northern Wisconsin.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be cloudy and quiet in Madison with highs near 37 and 35, sandwiching a low around 31.

The storm cranks up Wednesday night, with rain and snow showers before midnight, snow showers between midnight and 3 a.m., then rain showers and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 3 a.m., and 2 to 4 inches of snow possible as the low falls to around 31.

Thursday will see rain showers and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m., less than a half-inch of snow and a high near 33.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with just a 20% chance for snow showers Sunday night and Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 30, 30, 33 and 33, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 24, 20, 22 and 22.

Monday’s high in Madison was 46 at 10:51 p.m., 19 degrees above the normal high and 6 degrees below the record high of 52 for Jan. 16, set in 1933.

Monday’s low in Madison was 36 at 8:05 a.m., 25 degrees above the normal low and 64 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Jan. 16, set in 1979.

Officially, 0.31 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2023 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.91 inches, 0.17 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 3.25 inches, 0.88 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 16 is 0.8 inches, set in 1870.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s January and 2023 snow total stayed at 1.1 inches, 5.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.5 inches, 2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.3 inches, 0.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 16 is 6.6 inches, set in 1994.

Madison’s official snow depth is zero.

