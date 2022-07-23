Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for La Crosse, chance for flooding continues Saturday evening

4:25 p.m. Update: The severe storm that moved over the La Crosse area has pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. In addition to La Crosse, trees have been reported down in Stoddard, Genoa, Mound Prairie, and Barre Mills. While the threat for additional damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes has passed, off and on showers and storms will continue through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Heavy rain and lightning are still expected at times. With the ground already very wet, flash flooding is possible. All rain will come to an end in our area around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.