Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for La Crosse, chance for flooding continues Saturday evening

4:25 p.m. Update: The severe storm that moved over the La Crosse area has pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. Additional trees have been reported down in Stoddard and Genoa as well as Mound Prairie. While the threat for additional damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes has passed, off and on showers and storms will continue through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Heavy rain and lightning are still expected at times. With the ground already wet, flash flooding cannot be ruled out. All rain will come to an end in our area around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.