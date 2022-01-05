Watch now: Snow and strong winds moving in

Off and on snow showers are expected across Southern Wisconsin tonight through tomorrow. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 2 inches across the area, with higher totals to the north and west and lower totals to the south and east.

What makes this a bigger deal than usual is that it will be very windy. Winds will continue increasing through the night, and by early afternoon tomorrow wind gusts will reach up to 50 mph. This will pick up snow already on the ground and blow it, greatly reducing visibility, especially in rural, flat locations. Isolated power outages are also expected.

Very cold temperatures are expected behind this cold front as well. Lows will reach the low teens tonight with wind chills falling below zero. "Feels like" temperatures will stay below zero through Wednesday. Even though winds will be lighter Wednesday night, it will still be breezy. Look for "feels like" temperatures ranging from -5 to -15 when you head out the door Thursday morning.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination tonight and Wednesday so you can slow down for blowing snow. Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and secure lightweight outdoor items. Extra layers, hats, and gloves are a good idea as well. And don't forget about the outdoor pets!

Tonight's Forecast

La Crosse

Snow Showers Likely, Cloudy

Wind Gusts Increasing To 35 mph

Low Temp: 13, Wind Chill: -5

Madison

Scattered Snow Showers, Cloudy

Wind Gusts Increasing To 30 mph

Low Temp: 13, Wind Chill: -3

Racine/Kenosha

Isolated Snow Showers Late, Mostly Cloudy

Wind Gusts Increasing To 30 mph

Low Temp: 13, Wind Chill: 0

Wednesday's Forecast

La Crosse

Scattered Snow Showers, Snow Total: 1-2”

Wind Gusts Around 50 mph

High Temp: 18, Wind Chill: -1

Madison

Scattered Snow Showers, Snow Total: 0.5-1.5”

Wind Gusts Around 50 mph

High Temp: 18, Wind Chill: -3

Racine/Kenosha

Isolated Snow Showers, Snow Total: 0-0.5”

Wind Gusts Around 50 mph

High Temp: 20, Wind Chill: -3

Wednesday Night's Forecast

La Crosse

Snow Flurries, Mostly Cloudy

Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

Low Temp: 2, Wind Chill: -12

Madison

Partly Cloudy

Wind Gusts Around 25 mph

Low Temp: 4, Wind Chill: -7

Racine/Kenosha

Snow Flurries Early, Mostly Cloudy

Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

Low Temp: 7, Wind Chill: -7

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

