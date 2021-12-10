 Skip to main content
Watch now: Tracking the winter storm headed for Wisconsin

  • Updated
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.

