Western Wisconsin to see snow from major system that will hammer Midwest, South and East Coast

The track of a big storm system that will hit hard from the upper Midwest to the South and up the East Coast has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said southwestern Wisconsin will see snow totals below 2 inches, while other areas will see a trace to an inch. Along Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin, persistent northeasterly winds will result in a band of light lake effect snow that may push back out over the lake for a period of time.

La Crosse could 1 to 2 inches Friday and less half an inch Friday night, the Weather Service said.

Dubuque, Iowa on the Mississippi River along far southwest Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday, with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect west of a line from Independence, through Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Burlington in Iowa and Carthage Illinois, with snow totals of 4 to 8 inches common over portions of eastern Iowa, northeast Missouri, and far west central Illinois. Double-digit totals are possible toward central Iowa.

The ‘Saskatchewan screamer’ storm could leave up to foot of snow across six states, with snowfall rates hitting 1 to 3 inches per hour, AccuWeather said.

"A Saskatchewan screamer is similar to an Alberta clipper, except that it forms in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan," AccuWeather meteorologist Jessica Storm said.

The huge storm will hit the southern and eastern U.S. over the extended holiday weekend, possibly delivering an all-out ice storm for cities along the Interstate 85 corridor, AccuWeather said.

Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas could see widespread power outages that may last for days after the storm departs, with a winter storm watch already issued for portions of South Carolina, North Carolina and far northeastern Georgia due to the anticipated snow and ice.

Atlanta hasn't recorded measurable snow for more than 1,450 days, the second-longest streak in the city's history, but that streak may end this weekend.

With hefty snow amounts, significant icing, heavy rain and gusty winds forecast up the East Coast and inland, winter storm watches were issued for locations that include Roanoke, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh; and Binghamton and Syracuse, New York, AccuWeather said.

“It looks like a very strong storm system will unleash very significant snow across the interior parts of the Northeast, especially from the Appalachians up into the high ground of New York state and into northern New England,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said. “In some locations, the snow can be measured in feet.”

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 40% chance for flurries between 11 a.m. and noon, then snow showers after noon, with cloudy skies, a high near 23 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for snow showers before midnight, then flurries between midnight and 5 a.m., as the low falls to around 12.

Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 19, northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, and wind chill values between zero and 10.

After an overnight low Saturday into Sunday around 6, Sunday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after noon, partly sunny skies, a high near 24 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service lists no chances for precipitation from Sunday night through Thursday as our mostly quiet snow season continues.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 29, 34, 20 and 12, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 17, 17, 14 and 1 below.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow later on Friday, especially far west/southwest of Madison; light snow ending by midnight with an inch or less for most and 1 to 3 inches far west/southwest of Madison; light snow possible later on Sunday into Sunday night, with a half-inch or less; and spotty, light snow possible later on Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 24, 20, 25, 29, 31, 18 and 10, and overnight lows around 10, 4, 17, 14, 12 and zero.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 40 at 3:56 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 13, set in 1961.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 24 at 7:57 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 46 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Jan. 13, set in 1916.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.07 inches, 0.53 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.76 inches, 0.47 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 13 is 1.21 inches, set in 1910.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s January and 2022 snow total at 1.9 inches, 3.2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.4 inches, 8.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9 inches, 11.7 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 1 is 7.3 inches, set in 1979.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

