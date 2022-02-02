Where Groundhog Day came from, and why we love it

Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.

February 2 is Candlemas. In the Catholic Church, it is also known as the Feast of the Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and many sources suggest that candles were introduced in the celebration of the feast during the 5th century.

Even before that, February 2 marked Imbolc, a Gaelic festival recognizing the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

Through the centuries, songs and poems developed around the event, similar to this English verse of legend:

If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Come, Winter, have another flight;

If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,

Go Winter, and come not again.

Through time, celebrations and folklore evolved and spread across Europe, ultimately becoming tied to the animal world. In Germany, if a badger or hedgehog saw its shadow on Candlemas, winter was expected to continue.

German settlers brought their folklore to the New World, and a similar animal was found to continue the tradition, a groundhog.

Several groundhogs, from Sir Walter Wally in North Carolina to Chattanooga Chuck in Tennessee, have gained popularity. But in Virginia, the groundhog stories are not quite as neat and tidy.

On February 2, 1914, a practical joke led a couple thousand people to gather on Capitol Square to watch for a groundhog that never appeared. And in 1954, right before making his prognostication, Virginia’s official groundhog killed himself trying to get out of his cage at the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The most famous groundhog resides in the small western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney, where they have been celebrating this tradition since 1887. Phil is such an icon in Pennsylvania, that the state uses a groundhog in its lottery ads (Keep on scratchin'). Although to keep the two creatures distinct from one another, the advertisers named their groundhog Gus.

Whether or not Phil has been correct over the years is a matter of perspective, and how one subjectively defines winter.

According to NOAA and the record keepers in Punxsutawney, Phil has forecast six more weeks of winter 105 times since 1887.

The debates and discussions are all good fun. After all, how do you define an early spring, or a continuation of winter? One straightforward method uses average temperatures for the months of February and March. If the average temperatures are above normal for those months, it would qualify as an early spring. And vice versa.

Using that method, Phil is only right about 40 percent of the time. Perhaps that's not the best track record. But in the end, it doesn’t matter; we love our folklore and how it ties us to the natural world.

And we love a reason to celebrate. The parties will continue every February on those cold Pennsylvania mornings, with people coming together to celebrate winter's annual turning point, just like their ancestors did centuries ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0