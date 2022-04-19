Wednesday

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UConn at Boston College, ACCN, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Penn at Princeton, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: East Carolina at NC State, ACCN, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 4 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, GOLF, 2 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MLB: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado, MLBN, 2 p.m.; Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston, MLBN, 6 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 9 p.m.

NBA: Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2, TNT, 6 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3, NBATV, 7 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL: Dallas at Edmonton, NHLN, 7:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, USA, 1:45 p.m.; The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1, FS2, 4:50 p.m.; The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1, FS2, 7:20 p.m.; Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, FS1, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Thursday); Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0