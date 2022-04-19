 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON TV

Wed TV

  • 0

Wednesday

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UConn at Boston College, ACCN, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Penn at Princeton, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: East Carolina at NC State, ACCN, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 4 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, GOLF, 2 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MLB: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado, MLBN, 2 p.m.; Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston, MLBN, 6 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 9 p.m.

People are also reading…

NBA: Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2, TNT, 6 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3, NBATV, 7 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL: Dallas at Edmonton, NHLN, 7:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, USA, 1:45 p.m.; The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1, FS2, 4:50 p.m.; The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1, FS2, 7:20 p.m.; Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, FS1, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Thursday); Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alexander J. "Alex" Berg

Alexander J. "Alex" Berg

MELROSE—Alexander J. “Alex” Berg, 15 year old son of John and Jean (Mikkelson) Berg, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News