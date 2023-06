Nine innings weren't enough Wednesday as the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks outlasted the Bloomer Woodticks for a 5-4 win in 12 innings at Casper Park.

Caleb Gardow's walk-off sacrifice fly scored Luke Franz from third base to win the game for the LumberJacks (1-3). Dylan Waters earned the win in relief for Chippewa Falls as he allowed one earned run in four innings with two strikeouts. Dawson Mathwig was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Gardow doubled to go with his sacrifice fly and Franz was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

Bloomer jumped out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before the LumberJacks answered with four in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Plitzner's fielder's choice scored Jake Malinowski to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

Malinowski, Corey Poirier and Jay Ryder were each 2-for-5 with Malinowski doubling and driving in two for Bloomer (3-2).

Osseo 10, Eau Claire Cavaliers 4

At Osseo, the Merchants remained unbeaten with a win over the Cavaliers.

Gabe Richardson, Nolan Matson, Todd Wienkes and Joe Zawacki had two hits apiece for the Merchants with Richardson and Wienkes having one double each. Alex Byom earned the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts in eight innings while allowing four runs (three earned).

Gabe O'Brien was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Campbell Kapanke tripled for the Cavaliers (2-1).

Beef River 5, Augusta 3

At Augusta, the Bullfrogs scored the final five runs in a victory over the Athletics.

Carter Johnson was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Reese Lucas finished 2-for-4 with three runs batted in for the Bullfrogs (1-5). Ethan Bartels went the distance on the mound in the win, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out eight and allowing three runs (two earned).

Logan Brown had two hits while Jakob Rosemeyer and Noah Gillingham each drove in a run for Augusta (1-5).

