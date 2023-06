The Tilden Tigers scored in every inning of a 10-0 victory in seven innings over the Jim Falls Sturgeons on Wednesday in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup at Casper Park.

The Tigers (7-2) pounded 13 hits led by three from Jordan Steinmetz to go with two runs scored. Jacob Lacy, Nolan Baier and Ben Steinmetz each had two hits with doubles from Lacy and Baier while Lacy also drove in two. Lucas Steinmetz drove in a pair as well in the victory.

Christian Hall and Carl Krumenauer combined for the shutout on the mound. Hall tossed six scoreless innings as he scattered six hits and three walks while striking out five before Krumenauer struck out one in a quick seventh inning.

Tristin Hable was 2-for-3 for the Sturgeons (2-6) while Justin Toman and Mayson Tester each had a hit and drew a walk.

Eau Claire Bears 11, Beef River 2

At Strum, the Bears scored four runs in the top of the first on the way to a win over the Bullfrogs.

Todd Lasher, Hunter Guenther and Tyler Oestrich each blasted home runs for the Bears (4-2). Guenther had a 2-for-4 effort with two runs scored and three driven in and Oestrich had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Blake Johnson added two hits and two runs batted in.

Guenther also earned his first win on the mound in a complete-game effort, striking out nine while allowing two earned runs in seven innings.

Taylor Rathke, Will Thibideau and Reese Lucas had two hits apiece and Rathke and Tim Prince each drove in one run for the Bullfrogs (1-8).

