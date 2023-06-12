OSSEO — Pitching powered a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader sweep on Sunday as Osseo shut out Bloomer 8-0 and 11-0 in five innings.

Laidel Torres went all seven innings for the victory in the first game, scattering three hits while striking out eight batters and throwing 58 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

Ryan Freitag, Gabe Richardson, Jaxon Kostka, Nolan Matson, Jesse Brockman and Jimi Zawacki each had two hits for the Merchants with Richardson driving in three and Scott Hovell plating two.

Tyler Plitzner doubled for the Woodticks (3-6).

Alex Byom pitched five no-hit innings in the second game, striking out nine while allowing three walks. Freitag homered in a 2-for-3 effort with three runs scored and four RBIs and Matson was 2-for-2. Richardson and Kostka each drove in two runs for Osseo (10-0).

Cadott 8-9, Augusta 6-6

At Cadott, the Red Sox picked up two wins over the Athletics by scores of 8-6 and 9-6.

Jonah Hanson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Chad Kron tripled and scored three runs for Cadott. Jakob Rosemeyer was 3-for-3 while Logan Brown, Ryan Stunkel and JJ Breaker had two hits apiece for Augusta. Zack Thiesse went six innings for the win on the mound.

Kron homered in the first inning and Cadott scored four runs in the fifth to complete the sweep. Hanson, Carter Hesselman and Henry Wilkinson each had two hits with Logan Burzynski driving in two for Cadott (5-4). Alex Schmidt struck out seven in six innings before Warren Bowe tossed a scoreless ninth for the save.

Brown had three hits for the Athletics (1-7) including a double and scored three runs while Stunkel had two hits including a double and two runs scored.

Jim Falls 16-9, Beef River 5-3

At Strum, the Sturgeons scored a combined runs in victories over the Bullfrogs by scores of 16-5 and 9-3.

Tristin Hable, AJ Schemenauer and Bobby Soran each homered and combined for nine runs batted in for the Sturgeons. Soran was 4-for-5 with three runs scored, Hable had three hits including a double and scored four runs and Schemenauer scored twice. Schemenauer earned the win on the mound. Will Thibideau and Ryan Gray had two hits each and Gray homered and drove in three runs.

Four runs in the top of the first sparked Jim Falls in game two with a 9-3 victory. Schemenauer and Soran homered in game two as well and Schemenauer drove in two runs. Hable and Soran had two hits each, Bob Mauer finished a home run shy of the cycle, Austin Sikora was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Mitch Howard had two hits for Jim Falls (4-6). Will Jacobson struck out three in seven innings while allowing three runs (two earned) for the victory.

Parker Coach had two hits and Thibideau homered for the Bullfrogs (1-10).

Tilden 2-9, Eau Claire Bears 1-6

At Casper Park, the Tigers earned victories by scores of 2-1 and 9-6 over the Bears.

PJ LeQuia doubled and Alex Ruf drove in two runs for the Tigers in the first game. LeQuia also allowed one earned run in six strong innings with four strikeouts for the victory on the mound. Josh Halling and Blake Johnson each had two hits and Halling drove in a run while Quentin Gonzalez struck out seven in six innings with two unearned runs for the Bears.

Two runs in the first and five in the second helped set the tone in the second game for the Tigers (9-2). Nolan Baier was 3-for-4 with two runs batted win while Jacob Lacy and Luke Schemenauer had two hits apiece and Brady Christianson drove in three runs.

Gonzalez drove in two in the second game for the Bears (4-4).

Chippewa Falls 6-2, Eau Claire Cavs 5-3

At Eau Claire, the LumberJacks and Cavaliers split a doubleheader.

Jack Bowe's RBI single in the top of the eighth was the difference for the LumberJacks in a 6-5 win in eight innings in game one. Dylan Waters went all eight innings on the mound, striking out three. Blake Trippler was 3-for-4, Matt Martineau had two hits and an RBI and Jack Bowe had two hits and a key run batted in.

Gabe O'Brien homered and drove in four in a 2-for-3 performance while Cole Tyman and Caden Erickson each had a double.

The Cavs scored all three runs in the sixth in a 3-2 victory in game two. Erickson had two hits and Andrew Milner tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts as the victorious pitcher for Eau Claire (5-2).

Jake Varsho was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Cole Bowe doubled for the LumberJacks (2-7).

Saturday

Cadott 6, Chippewa Falls 1

At Cadott, the Red Sox bested the LumberJacks in a game ended after five innings due to rain.

Henry Wilkinson earned his first CRBL win on the mound for the Red Sox, striking out eight while giving up one earned run in five innings. Chad Kron and Cole Bakkum were each 2-for-3 with Kron swiping two bases and Bakkum driving in two. Austin Goettl added a double in the win.

Caleb Gardow had two hits and one run batted in and Trevor Franz was 2-for-2 for Chippewa Falls.

Friday

Osseo 6, Eau Claire Rivermen 0

At Osseo, the Merchants blanked the Rivermen.

Ryan Freitag homered as a part of a 3-for-4 effort with two runs scored, double and one run batted in. Joe Zawacki was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Todd Wienkes plated two runs for the Merchants. Luke Eide went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 in nine innings with six hits and one walk allowed.

Joel Effertz had two hits including a double for the Rivermen.

SUNDAY: Augusta Athletics at Cadott Red Sox (DH), 12:30 p.m.