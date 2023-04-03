Seasonal weight restrictions will end on county trunk highways in La Crosse County on Monday, April 10.

Highway crews will begin removing the signs during the morning hours and anticipate all will be removed by 3 p.m. The restriction on any highway remains in effect until the sign is taken down.

Weight restrictions are imposed each spring to reduce damage to the roadway when the roadbed becomes unstable as frost is leaving the ground. The dates they begin and end vary each year depending on weather conditions.