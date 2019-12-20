West Salem Middle School student of the month for October

Here are the Students of the Month for October at West Salem Middle School.
8th grade
- Landon Brothen, son of Travis and Rachel Brothen
- Makenzie Murphy, daughter of Kevin and Becki Murphy
- Corbin Frydenlund, son of Eric and Jessica Frydenlund
7th grade
- Sophia Grube, daughter of Eric and Casandra Grube
- Drew Anderson, son of Jeremy and Melissa Anderson
- Kyle Hehli, son of William and Lisa Hehli
6th grade
- Madison Elsen, daughter of Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen
- Jack Ipsen, son of Eric and Elizabeth Ipsen
- David Elsen, son of Steve and Sandra Elsen
5th grade
- Natalie Chambers, daughter of Nick and Amy Chambers
- Luke Grube, son of Eric and Casandra Grube
- Lydia Rislow, daughter of Chad and Nicole Rislow