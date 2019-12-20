West Salem Middle School student of the month for October
West Salem Middle School student of the month for October

Here are the Students of the Month for October at West Salem Middle School. 

8th grade

  • Landon Brothen, son of Travis and Rachel Brothen
  • Makenzie Murphy, daughter of Kevin and Becki Murphy
  • Corbin Frydenlund, son of Eric and Jessica Frydenlund

7th grade

  • Sophia Grube, daughter of Eric and Casandra Grube
  • Drew Anderson, son of Jeremy and Melissa Anderson
  • Kyle Hehli, son of William and Lisa Hehli

6th grade

  • Madison Elsen, daughter of Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen
  • Jack Ipsen, son of Eric and Elizabeth Ipsen
  • David Elsen, son of Steve and Sandra Elsen

5th grade

  • Natalie Chambers, daughter of Nick and Amy Chambers
  • Luke Grube, son of Eric and Casandra Grube
  • Lydia Rislow, daughter of Chad and Nicole Rislow
+11 
Corbin Frydenlund.JPG

Frydenlund
+11 
David Elsen.JPG

Elsen
+11 
Drew Anderson.JPG

Anderson
+11 
Jack Ipsen.JPG

Ipsen
+11 
Kenzie Murphy.JPG

Murphy
+11 
Kyle Hehli.JPG

Hehli
+11 
Landon Brothen.JPG

Brothen
+11 
Luke Grube.JPG

Grube
+11 
Lydia Rislow.JPG

Rislow
+11 
Madison Elsen.JPG

Elsen
+11 
Natalie Chambers.JPG

Chambers
+11 
Sophia Grube.JPG

Grube
