West Salem Middle School students of the month for December:
5th grade
- Tyson Labus, son of Andy and Annie Labus
- Maddie Holm, daughter of Chad and Jenny Holm
- Emma Gasper, daughter of Michael and Amanda Gasper
6th grade
- Ethan Herrewig, son of Teri and Jeffrey Herrewig
- Logan Oldenburg, son of Michael and Sara Oldenburg
- Makinlee Marshall, daughter of Alan and Amy Marshall
7th grade
- Hutson Hendrickson, son of Milt and Amy Hendrickson
- Autumn Bohl, daughter of Michael and Ashley Bohl
- Brennan Garbers, son of Ben and Nicole Garbers
8th grade
- Jaden Hammes, daughter of John and Lori Hammes
- Cameron Sidie, son of Ben and Alissa Sidie
- Ever West, daughter of Clint and Kymberly West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.