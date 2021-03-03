 Skip to main content
West Salem Middle School students of the month for February
West Salem Middle School students of the month for February

West Salem Middle School students of the month for February.

5th GradeConley Meyer, son of Peter and Leah Meyer.

Bailey Rosenthal, daughter of Robert and Angela Rosenthal.

Destini Stetzer, daughter of Terry and Jean Ours.

6th GradeIsabella Quackenbush, daughter of Ben and Tracy Quackenbush.

Tula Mitchell, daughter of Scott and Stacy Mitchell.

Nathan Stefferud, son of Jason and Mariette Stefferud.

7th GradeMadison Kaiser, daughter of Paul and Holly Kaiser.

Dillan Riste, daughter of Ryan and Lara Riste.

Sam Volden, son of Derek and Kimberly Volden.

8th GradeGavin Brothen, son of Travis and Rachel Brothen.

Logan Olver, son of Barry and Melissa Olver.

Emily Fell, daughter of Thomas and Leslie Fell.

Rosenthal
Meyer
Stetzer
Quackenbush
Stefferud
Mitchell
Riste
Kaiser
Volden
Fell
Brothen
Olver
