West Salem Middle School students of the month for May
5th grade
- Mekebo Anderson, son of Brian and Jill Anderson.
- Cora Harper, daughter of Kyle and Michelle Harper.
- Isabel Krueger, daughter of Nathan and Tracy Krueger.
6th grade
- Evan Noel, son of David and Jessica Noel.
- Hailey Ives, daughter of Greg and Bonnie Ives.
- Logan Thrasher, son of Tomy and Stephanie Thrasher.
7th grade
- McKenna Ferguson, daughter of Todd and Michelle Ferguson.
- Kendal Skrede, daughter of Corey and Kiley Skrede.
- Sandra Hess, daughter of Aimee Strom and Eric Hess.
8th grade
- Jacob Helgeson, son of Kyle and Tracey Helgeson.
- Eli Zenz, son of Joseph and Brandy Zenz.
- Ben Fleckenstein, son of Scott and Thippi Fleckenstein.
