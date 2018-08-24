August 24 69/63 Storms
August 25 82/66 Partly Sunny
August 26 842/70 Stormy
August 27 85/71 Partly Sunny
August 28 84/67 Storms
August 29 78/63 Storms
August 30 76/63 Partly Sunny
August 31 77/59 Partly Sunny
This weeks weather wrench
When is Monday coming?
MonSoon!
