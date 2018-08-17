August 17 83/61 Partly Sunny
August 18 83/62 Partly Sunny
August 19 82/64 Partly Sunny
August 20 73/57 Storms
August 21 24/54 Storms
August 22 75/55 Sunny
August 23 76/57 Sunny
August 24 77/59 Partly Sunny
This weeks weather wrench
How hot is it?
I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking.
