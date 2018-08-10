August 10 81/62 Stormy
August 11 82/62 Sunny
August 12 82/61 Sunny
August 13 82/63 Sunny
August 14 81/60 Partly Sunny
August 15 77/61 Partly Sunny
August 16 80/61 Rain
August 17 79/60 Stormy
This weeks weather wrench
It was so hot last weekend that I saw a bumblebee back its stinger into a Popsicle.
