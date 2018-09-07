September 7 70/52 Partly Sunny
September 8 69/52 Partly Sunny
September 9 70/50 Sunny
September 10 73/56 Sunny
September 11 75/58 Partly Sunny
September 12 77/61 Partly Sunny
September 13 77/61 Partly Sunny
September 14 77/61 Sunny
This weeks weather wrench
What is hail?
Hard boiled rain!
