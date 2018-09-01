Westby Area High School Band Director Monte Dunnum was recently the recipient of the prestigious Edwin Franko Goldman Award for his devotion and commitment to keeping the music alive in school systems, like Westby.
The American School Band Directors Association (ASBDA) created the Edwin Franko Goldman Award as a symbol of high esteem and respect, and as a measure of appreciation and gratitude for outstanding personal contributions to the school band movement.
The recipient may or may not be a member of ASBDA, but shall be an active or retired director whose teaching career shall have included work in the schools and who has contributed substantially in the fields of Grand, Junior and Senior High School Band work.
Dunnum was elected to a 2-year term as director of the American School Band Directors Association from 2010-2012, during a time Dunnum said the ASBDA was undergoing many changes.
“Winning the Edwin Franko Goldman Award is just icing on the cake for a career that I have always and continue to love to be involved in,” Dunnum said.
Dunnum learned that he had been selected to receive the award last fall, but was sworn to secrecy until after the annual banquet was held and even then he did not want to toot his own horn.
This year’s award’s ceremony was held at Virginia Beach, which turned into a well-deserved vacation for Monte and his wife, Peg, whose daughter, Laura stayed home to mind the farm while they were away.
Dunnum was not the only recipient of the Edwin Franko Goldman Award in 2018. The other two honorees were Ronald Payne and Michael Leckrone.
Leckrone is the UW-Madison Marching Band Director, who at age 82, recently announced his retirement after the 2018-19 school year as music director after 50 years at the helm. He was nominated for the award by Westby band directors, Monte Dunnum and Kory Dahlen.
“Mike has left a profound and everlasting mark on music in the state of Wisconsin and across the country. He’s a good friend and a well deserving recipient of the Edwin Franko Goldman Award,” Dunnum said.
Dunnum is also extremely proud of the fact that four of Westby Area School District band directors, Milton Spores, Ron Evenstad, Dunnum and Dahlen were all elected as members of the ASBDA.
This year Dunnum is entering his 35th year as a band director with an impressive repertoire including 10 years in the Viroqua School District (1984-1994) and 25 years in the Westby Area School District (1994-to present). His biography also includes Coordinator-National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All State Band (2005—2010) and (2016 to present). He has been an honored conductor of the Wisconsin State FFA Honors Band every year since 1998 and the conductor of the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church Senior Choir since 1994.
“There’s no way it seems like I have been directing bands for 35 years. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to teach so many gifted students throughout my career,” Dunnum said.
His list of honors extends far beyond what is listed in this article, but for Dunnum the real honor is being able to continue to serve kids as they learn to appreciate music and develop into amazing musicians.
The Dunnum’s have three musically gifted children as well: Brian, a graduate of UW-Madison who is currently employed by San Francisco Giants; Sam, a senior in college at UW-Madison majoring in Communication Arts and History; and Laura is a sophomore at UW-Madison, with an undecided Major at this time.
Congratulations Monte on ASBDA honor. It is well-deserved.
