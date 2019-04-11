April 12 at BRF
April 15 at West Salem
April 16 at Sparta
April 18 at C-FC
April 22 at Adams-Friendship
April 23 Richland Center
April 26 at Luther
April 29 at G-E-T (DH)
April 30 Brookwood
May 2 at Viroqua
May 3 at De Soto
May 7 BRF
May 10 West Salem
May 11 Westby Tourney
May 13 Arcadia (DH)
May 18 at Ripon
May 20 at Wisconsin Dells
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.