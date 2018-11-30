Dec. 4 Sparta

Dec. 7 at Black River Falls

Dec. 11 Aquinas

Dec. 13 Arcadia

Dec. 20 G-E-T

Dec 27-28 Westby Tourney

Jan. 4 at Viroqua

Jan. 10 at West Salem

Jan. 14 Royall

Jan. 18 Black River Falls

Jan. 22 Prairie du Chien

Jan. 26 Luther at La Crosse Center

Jan. 29 at Mauston

Jan. 31 at Arcadia

Feb. 5 at G-E-T

Feb. 8 Viroqua

Feb. 11 at Brookwood

Feb. 14 West Salem

Feb. 21 at Luther

