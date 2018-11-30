Dec. 4 Sparta
Dec. 7 at Black River Falls
Dec. 11 Aquinas
Dec. 13 Arcadia
Dec. 20 G-E-T
Dec 27-28 Westby Tourney
Jan. 4 at Viroqua
Jan. 10 at West Salem
Jan. 14 Royall
Jan. 18 Black River Falls
Jan. 22 Prairie du Chien
Jan. 26 Luther at La Crosse Center
Jan. 29 at Mauston
Jan. 31 at Arcadia
Feb. 5 at G-E-T
Feb. 8 Viroqua
Feb. 11 at Brookwood
Feb. 14 West Salem
Feb. 21 at Luther
