April 16 at Fox Hollow

April 22 at Viroqua Hills

April 26 at Skyline

April 27 at River Valley Invite

April 29 at Skyline/BRF Invite

April 30 at Arcadia

May 2 at Northern Bay/Castle Invite

May 7 at Trempealeau Mt. Invite

May 9 at G-E-T

May 11 Conference Tourney

May 16 at Drugan’s Holmen

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.