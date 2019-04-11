April 16 at Fox Hollow
April 22 at Viroqua Hills
April 26 at Skyline
April 27 at River Valley Invite
April 29 at Skyline/BRF Invite
April 30 at Arcadia
May 2 at Northern Bay/Castle Invite
May 7 at Trempealeau Mt. Invite
May 9 at G-E-T
May 11 Conference Tourney
May 16 at Drugan’s Holmen
