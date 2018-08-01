The Westby Chamber is looking for hole sponsors for its golf outing coming up on Aug. 24.You can sponsor a whole for $100. We are also looking for teams of four to golf.
New this year, the event will offer a meal catered by Borgens for $15 for any non golfers.The meal is included for golfers.
Please RSVP to Todd Volden by August 10th, if you would like to sponsor a hole, a team or purchase meals for non golfers.
“This is a great summer event for your employees. We really hope you and your employees can join us. It was great fun last year,” Westby Chamber Presiident May Charles said.
All proceeds benefit the Westby Area Chamber and Westby Area Fine Arts Foundation. For more information contactTodd.Volden@edwardjones.com
